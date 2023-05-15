BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian’s clothing contributed to his death early Sunday morning on Olive Drive, according to California Highway Patrol.

A man wearing dark-colored clothes was walking outside of a crosswalk on southbound Olive Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers said.

As the unidentified 60-year-old was crossing the street a 2016 Toyota traveling east on Olive Drive, just east of State Road, struck him, inflicting fatal injuries, CHP said.

Investigators said poor lighting conditions and the man’s dark clothing were factors in the collision.

The driver remained at the scene. Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, CHP said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.