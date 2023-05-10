BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was struck and killed by a vehicle on New Stine Road Tuesday night.

Police said a man was crossing the road outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on New Stine Road just before 10 p.m.

Bakersfield Fire Department and Hall Ambulance crews responded to the crash and attempted lifesaving measures on the pedestrian, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries and is cooperating with BPD’s investigation.

This is the 23rd person to be hit and killed by a car in Kern County so far this year. That averages out to more than one per week.

Speed, alcohol or drugs were not a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.