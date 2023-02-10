BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 Thursday night, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of northbound Highway around 8:30 p.m.

Multiple CHP units responded and determined a 2023 BMW traveling northbound on Highway 99, just north of Panama Lane, at around 70 miles per hour when the driver observed the man standing in the fast lane, directly in the vehicles path.

The 23-year-old driver from Vista, Calif., braked but was unable to stop and the BMW struck the pedestrian, propelling him into adjacent southbound Highway 99 traffic lanes.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW was not injured.

CHP said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. It is not immediately known if the pedestrian was under the influence of any substance.