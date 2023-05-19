BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle in northwest Bakersfield.

According to Bakersfield Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Hageman Road and Mohawk Street around 12:15 a.m. Friday. Investigators said a man was walking outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle traveling west on Hageman Road.

Kern County Fire and Hall Ambulance responded to the collision and found a man suffering from major injuries. Emergency crews attempted life saving measures, but were not successful, the department said.

This is the 27th pedestrian death in Kern County this year.

The pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Alcohol, drugs, or speed were not factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.