BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck and killed by a semi truck in a crash along Highway 65 early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were called to Highway 65 near Imperial Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. on April 8 for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Investigators said the driver of a Peterbilt truck and the pedestrian were traveling southbound on Highway 65. The man was walking in the southbound lane in the path of the Peterbilt truck and was struck, according to CHP. The truck driver pulled over and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was described as a 73-year-old man and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, CHP said. The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 661-396-6600.