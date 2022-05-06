BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a semi-truck Friday night in east Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Niles Street and Fairfax Road at around 8:30 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

A pedestrian was reported struck by a semi-truck and pronounced dead at the scene. The truck left the scene following the collision.

Avoid the area if possible. CHP and Kern County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.