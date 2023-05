BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner identified Pete Castaneda as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Olive Drive May 14.

Castaneda, 60, was crossing the street and walking outside of a crosswalk when a 2016 Toyota traveling east on Olive Drive, just east of State Road, struck him, inflicting fatal injuries, CHP said.

Investigators said poor lighting conditions and the man’s dark clothing were factors in the collision.