BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in south Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Wible Road and Wood Lane. CHP’s investigation revealed the vehicle and the victim, a 32-year-old man from Porterville, were travelling south bound on Wible Road.

The driver did not see the man walking south bound in the roadway and struck the man from Porterville, CHP Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with the investigation and remained at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released at a later time.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to CHP.