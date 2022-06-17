BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was severely injured after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in East Bakersfield, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of East Truxtun Avenue and Baker Street just before 10:30 p.m. on June 16. A man was found in the roadway with major injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed as critical, Bakersfield police said Friday.

A driver who hit the unidentified man stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Bakersfield police said it appeared the man was crossing southbound against a red light when he was struck by the vehicle.