Pedestrian struck, killed in Union Avenue collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night on Union Avenue in Central Bakersfield, police said.

Emergency responders were called to the 1100 block of Union Avenue for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at around 9:50 p.m. Police said the pedestrian suffered major injuries from the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved in the collision ended up crashing into a fence at a nearby property, police said.

Investigators said the woman was crossing Union Avenue outside of a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Sgt. Chance Koerner said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The woman will be identified by the coroner’s office at a later time.

