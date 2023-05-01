BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was hit and killed on Highway 58 just after midnight on April 22.

Angel Tovar, 39, of Las Cruces, New Mexico was walking in the third lane of Highway 58 when he was hit by a car, which fled the scene, authorities said.

The crash happened east of Martin Luther King Boulevard in east Bakersfield.

Officers say Tovar was hit by three more cars and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the first hit-and-run driver or the vehicle is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.