BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while trying to run across Highway 99 at Cecil Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 9:30 p.m., CHP officials responded to a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Officials said an Audi driven by Fresno, Calif., resident J. Wenger, was traveling in the fast lane at about 70 miles per hour and a Chevrolet, driven by Earlimart, Calif., resident I. Lopez, was traveling in the second lane from the left at about 75 miles per hour.

Officials said a male pedestrian then tried to run across the road for unknown reasons in a southwesterly direction in front of the Audi.

Officials said Wenger, 40, tried to move out of the way but hit the pedestrian with its driver’s side mirror. The pedestrian fell into Lopez’s, 20, path and was hit and killed, according to CHP.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the drivers were injured.

Northbound lanes of State Route 99 were closed at Cecil Avenue for about 2 hours for investigation.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.