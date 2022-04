BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Friday night in southwest Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to the Taft Highway and Michele Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.