BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield, according to CHP.

The collision was reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of South Real Road and Apache Avenue, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. One person was pronounced dead in the collision.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.