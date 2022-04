BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night.

Pablo Erik Allier, 43, of Bakersfield was crossing the street at White Lane and Hughes Lane around 9:30 p.m. when he was hit.

The man was out of a crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to BPD.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.