BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver in central Bakersfield, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the deadly collision happened just before 8:15 p.m. on South H Street just north of Belle Terrace and El Prado Drive.

A man was found in the roadway with severe injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a driver involved in the crash fled immediately following the collision.

BPD said the vehicle involved is described as a gray GMC Yukon or similar vehicle with front end damage.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the pedestrian at a later time.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.