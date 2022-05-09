BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area of East California Avenue and Baker Street at around 10:45 p.m. for a report of someone struck by a vehicle. One person was found in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police a vehicle fled from the scene following the crash, but a description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.