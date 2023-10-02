OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian who was killed in an Oildale crash after being pinned under a vehicle has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KCSO, 30-year-old Tiffany Amber Stevens of Bakersfield was killed after she was struck by a vehicle on Roberts Lane west of MacArthur Drive at approximately 9:29 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol said a 2005 Toyota was traveling westbound on Roberts Lane in the second traffic lane, west of MacArthur Drive at 35 miles per hour. A 2009 BMW, also traveling in the same direction behind the Toyota, at approximately 25 miles per hour.

For an unknown reason, Stevens was walking northbound outside the crosswalk across Roberts Lane and stopped directly in the path of the Toyota, according to CHP. The front left of the Toyota hit the pedestrian, throwing her into the westbound number two traffic lane of Roberts Lane, causing the BMW to also strike the pedestrian.

Drugs and or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the fatal crash, and both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, CHP said.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death, according to KCSO.

CHP is the lead investigating agency in this crash. Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call them at 661-396-6600.