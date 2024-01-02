BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died after a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP first reported the crash at 6:34 p.m. on northbound Highway 99, just north of Olive Drive. Officials said, for an unknown reason, the pedestrian was walking in the second traffic lane of the highway when he was hit by a car.

The impact propelled the pedestrian into another incoming car. While on the ground, the man was struck by a third car in the second lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The first car that struck the pedestrian fled the scene northbound on Highway 99. No vehicle description was made available.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.