Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision on South Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night on South Union Avenue, according to CHP.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Page shows the collision was reported just after 10:50 p.m. on South Union Avenue just south of Pacheco Road. A dark-colored sedan was last seen heading northbound on South Union Avenue leaving the scene, according to CHP. A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

