BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision Sunday night in Golden Hills, according to CHP.

The collision was reported at around 9:20 p.m. on West Valley Boulevard at Santa Lucia Street. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, someone called reporting they had struck a person who walked in front of their vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision is under investigation.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the pedestrian at a later time.