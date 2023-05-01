BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified a pedestrian that was killed by a car on James Road, east of the North Chester Avenue extension in Bakersfield on March 22, according to the KCSO.

Sandra Marie Gannaway, 59, was killed by a car on James Road and was declared dead at the scene from her injuries at 10:36 p.m., the release says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The coroner conducted a postmortem exam and found the cause of death to be multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and the manner of death to be an accident, the release says.