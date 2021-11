BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening on Edison Highway in East Bakersfield, according to CHP.

The collision was reported just before 6:30 p.m. on Edison Highway just east of Ogden Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

We will update this story as we learn more information.