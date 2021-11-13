Pedestrian killed in collision on Auburn Street in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday evening in northeast Bakersfield.

Emergency responders and police were called to the area of Auburn Street and Catalina Drive at around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. Officers found a man down in the roadway and he was eventually pronounced dead by medical responders.

The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Alcohol, drugs or speed do not appear to be factors in the collision.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.