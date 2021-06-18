Pedestrian killed in collision in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a collision that left a woman dead Friday night.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of East Truxtun Avenue and Haley Street for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle just after 10 p.m.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the vehicle who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and it did not appear drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.