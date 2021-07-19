Pedestrian killed in collision along Highway 178 in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating after pedestrian was killed in a collision in westbound lanes of Highway 178 near Golden State Avenue in Central Bakersfield.

The collision was reported at around 9 p.m. CHP says they received calls about a person walking in and out of lanes along the center median. The person was then hit by a driver traveling westbound. The pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.