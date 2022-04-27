BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman hit and killed in an accident Monday night at the intersection of North Chester Avenue and China Grade Loop.

Cheryl Ann Bowling, 63, was crossing the sidewalk in her wheelchair on a green light just before 8 p.m. when she was struck by a truck turning right. Medical personnel transferred her to Kern Medical, but she died from her injuries a short time later.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved, and speed was not a factor, either.

This is the 15th pedestrian fatality in Kern County this year, according to 17 News data.