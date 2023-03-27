BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed while crossing a street in a wheel chair Friday evening in central Bakersfield.

The coroner identified Faustino Sierra Vega, 57, of Bakersfield.

Vega was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of 4th and V Streets around 7 p.m. Friday. He suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to coroner officials.

Investigators say the man was crossing the road on a wheelchair in an unmarked section when he was struck by the motorist.