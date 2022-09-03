BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning on South Union Avenue, officials said.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of South Union Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. for a report of a man who was struck by a vehicle.

Officers found the man in the roadway suffering from major injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene. A suspected vehicle involved in the collision was only described as a dark-colored sedan that drove away following the collision.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

On Friday, Bakersfield police traffic officers investigated a collision that injured a pedestrian on Brundage Lane. The pedestrian was struck twice by vehicles with the first vehicle fleeing after that collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.