Pedestrian killed after being struck on Taft highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning in southwest Bakersfield.

The collision occurred at about 3:50 a.m. on Taft Highway near Ashe Rd, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says the pedestrian ran into the roadway before he was hit. CHP is still investigating but says drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.

CHP says the pedestrian was a 35-year-old man. The identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County coroner’s office at a later date.

This is the 32nd pedestrian fatality in Kern County so far this year.