BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a pedestrian was hospitalized for treatment after he was struck by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield.

Officers and emergency responders were called to F and 20th streets at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

An officer at the scene told 17 News a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. The driver involved remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.