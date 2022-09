BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and injured by a driver in central Bakersfield Friday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The department said the pedestrian was struck at 9:43 p.m. near Brundage Lane and P Street and has major injuries.

Traffic will be diverted, according to the department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.