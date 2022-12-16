BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A man is left with life-threatening injuries after being pinned between two of three vehicles involved in a crash Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The department said officers were dispatched to 8th Street near Chester Avenue around 9:51 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian and three vehicles. At the scene, officers found the man pinned between two vehicles.

Investigation revealed the man is a mobile car washer who was washing a vehicle on the south curb, according to police. A man driving a pickup truck swerved into traffic and struck the vehicle being washed, pinning the man between the vehicles.

The impact then pushed the two vehicles into a third vehicle, according to BPD. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck is suspected of driving under the influence. After being medically cleared the driver will be taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of DUI-related charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.