OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Just before 8 p.m. Monday, a white truck hit a pedestrian on North Chester Avenue and China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.
The pedestrian was down in the road, according to CHP.
A witness at the scene said it looked like the pedestrian had been in a crosswalk but it was unclear whether they crossed during a red light or a green light. The driver stayed on the scene.
The pedestrian was transported for their injuries.
