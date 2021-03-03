UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Bakersfield in January identified

UPDATE (3/3): The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on 23rd Street in January as 31-year-old Melviyon Antwian Drew.

Drew died as a result of his injuries at Kern Medical Center on Jan. 29. The collision happened on Jan. 26.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) (1/26)— A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in downtown Bakersfield.

The crash happened about 6:55 p.m. at 23rd and L streets by a gas station. Police said the pedestrian suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and was not intoxicated, according to a sergeant. He said the pedestrian ran diagonally on 23rd Street approaching L Street when he was hit by a red Fiat.