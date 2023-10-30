BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Niles Street Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials said a Bakersfield woman driving a 2014 Nissan eastbound on Niles Street, west of Barlow Street, in the number one lane. At the same time, a pedestrian, dressed in dark clothing, began to walk in an unknown direction within the number one lane outside of a crosswalk just after 10:30 p.m.

The driver of the Nissan struck the pedestrian within the number one lane of Niles street west of Barlow Street. The unidentified pedestrian suffered major injuries during the collision and was transported to Kern Medical hospital, CHP said.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and called 911. The pedestrian later died at the hospital from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the Kern medical.

According to officials, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.