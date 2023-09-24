BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of 34th Street regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run traffic collision on Sunday morning at 12:58 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located an man down in the roadway suffering from major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, according to BPD. The investigation revealed the suspect vehicle was traveling eastbound on 34th Street when it struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway, then fled.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.