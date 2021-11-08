Pedestrian fatalities highest in past five years

This year Kern County has reached its highest number of pedestrians killed in traffic incidents since 17 News started its count in 2016.

There have been 43 pedestrians killed this year in Kern County, not including bicyclists. By our count 2017 had the second highest count with 42 and 2018 had the least with 20 pedestrian deaths.

The average age of pedestrians struck and killed by vehicles this year is 43 and in 2017 it was 42 years old.

Out of the 43 pedestrians killed this year 16 have been males, 11 females, and 16 have not been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office as of this time. In 2017, 29 male pedestrians were struck and killed, nine females, one is unknown and one has not been identified at this time.

There were 30 pedestrians killed in 2020, 31 in 2019, 26 in 2016 and 2018 had the least of the past 5 years with 20.

There are 56 days left and this year there has been an average of 4.3 pedestrians killed per month.