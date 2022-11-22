BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 184, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the deadly collision happened around 3:20 a.m. on Highway 184, just south of Kerrnita Road.

Officers’ investigation revealed a man was walking in the southbound traffic lane of Highway 184 when an unknown driver, in an unknown vehicle, struck him in the southbound lane.

The body was discovered by a Hall Ambulance crew in the area which contacted CHP.

The man suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene. It is unknown if the use of alcohol or drugs was a factor in the crash.

Highway 184 was closed for two hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the CHP at 661-396-6600.