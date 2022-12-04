BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a third pedestrian death in as many days Sunday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to East White Lane near South Union Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators said a woman was found in the roadway with major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to officials. Police said the pedestrian was outside a crosswalk in westbound lanes at the time of the crash. Speed, alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Bakersfield police are also investigating two suspected hit-and-run pedestrian collisions this weekend. A man was struck and killed on White Lane near South Real Road on Friday night, and a man was struck and killed on Stockdale Highway near New Stine Road early Sunday morning.

Bakersfield officers also responded to Coffee Frontage Road on Sunday after a pedestrian was struck by a train.

The investigation into the East White Lane collision is ongoing. Anyone with information on any of the pedestrian collisions is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.