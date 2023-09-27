BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in south Bakersfield Tuesday night, according to Bakersfield police.

According to police, the officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hughes Lane and Valorie Avenue for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. At the scene officers found a man lying on the roadway suffering from major injuries.

Officials said the crash happened when the vehicle was traveling southbound on Hughes Lane when it struck the pedestrian just before 8 p.m.. The unidentified man was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police’s investigation. Drug or alcohol impairment was not a factor for the driver of the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.