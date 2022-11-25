BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in central Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were dispatched to a report of man walking on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp. A short time later, callers advised CHP the pedestrian had began walking in traffic lanes and was struck by a vehicle.

CHP’s investigation revealed Robert Catrini, 72, of Mission Hills, Calif., was driving a Honda CR-V north on Highway 99 when he encountered the pedestrian standing in traffic lanes. Unable to react in time, Catrini struck the pedestrian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Catrini remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He was uninjured.

CHP says Catrini was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

It is unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of any substances. The coroner’s office will release his name.