BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was seen in a body bag after being pinned under a vehicle in Oildale on Sunday night.

According to the CHP, a 2005 Toyota was traveling westbound on Roberts Lane in the second traffic lane, west of MacArthur Drive at 35 miles per hour. A 2009 BMW, also traveling in the same direction behind the Toyota, at approximately 25 miles per hour.

For an unknown reason, a 30-year-old woman was walking, outside the crosswalk, from south to northbound across Roberts Lane and stopped directly in the path of the Toyota, according to officials.

The front left of the Toyota hit the pedestrian, throwing her into the westbound number two traffic lane of Roberts Lane, causing the BMW to also strike the pedestrian.

Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with CHP’s investigation.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, officials said.

Drugs and or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the fatal crash. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.