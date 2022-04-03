BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has been critically injured following a hit-and-run collision Sunday night in Oildale.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 .m. on North Chester Avenue and Harding Avenue. One person was reported hit by a driver who then fled after the collision. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to CHP.

No other details were immediately available.

On Saturday, in a separate incident, a pedestrian was struck and killed in McFarland after a hit-and-run crash.