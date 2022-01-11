Man struck and killed by semi on Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck and killed by a semi-truck on Highway 99 early this morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday around 2:07 a.m. CHP was dispatched to northbound Highway 99 north of Merle Haggard Drive for reports of a hit-and-run collision involving three vehicles, according to CHP. When officers arrived they learned that the hit-and-run driver had fled northbound and got into another crash involving a semi-truck just south of Lerdo Highway, which left the vehicle disabled blocking northbound lanes.

At that point, the man exited his vehicle and proceeded to cross the highway, according to CHP. After crossing the center median wall, the man was struck by a semi-truck in the southbound lanes. He died at the scene.

The semi-truck that hit the man never stopped and continued southbound on Highway 99, according to CHP.

Alcohol or drugs are suspected to be a factor in this crash, according to CHP.

If you have information regarding this incident, call CHP at 661-396-6600.

This marks the second pedestrian fatal this year, according to 17 News’ count.