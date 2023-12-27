BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland man is dead after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 99 and attempted to run across the freeway from the original crash when he was struck by another vehicle and suffered fatal injuries on Christmas Day, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99, north of Merle Haggard Drive around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 25. The 42-year-old man was driving a Hyundai when he was involved in a two-vehicle minor injury traffic crash on northbound Highway 99, north of 7th Standard road.

Officials said, after the initial crash, the man left his Hyundai and ran west across Highway 99 and ran into the path of an Acura traveling southbound on Highway 99, south of Lerdo Highway. The Acura then struck the man at 70 miles per hour in the first traffic lane. Multiple vehicles then struck the unidentified man and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 22-year-old driver of the Acura stopped south of the crash and was transported to Kern medical with moderate injuries. No other injuries were reported in the crashes.

By KGET’s count, this is the 53rd pedestrian fatality in Kern County in 2023.

Southbound State Route 99 was closed and traffic was diverted at Lerdo Highway for approximately three and half hours while CHP investigated.

CHP said alcohol and drugs may have been factors in the crash and remains under investigation.