BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was taken to a local hospital with major injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run-crash on Niles Street early Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials say the crash was reported on eastbound Niles Street near Pentz Street at about 5:36 a.m.

The 33-year-old man was walking in an unknown direction when he was struck by a dark sedan, according to CHP. The sedan then fled the scene.

Highway patrol officials say the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.