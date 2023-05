BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed after being struck by a vehicle on New Stine Road Tuesday night.

Tanner Austin Abernathy, 30, of Bakersfield was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday around 9:55 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Abernathy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Abernathy’s cause and manner of death.