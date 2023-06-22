BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was struck by a vehicle on Edison Highway and died several hours later on June 16.

Erick Mikail Bartlett, 26, of Bakersfield, was struck by a vehicle on Edison Highway near Webster St. around 3:30 a.m. June 16, according to the coroner’s office.

According to officials, Bartlett was taken to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries around noon on the same day.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.