BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Saturday morning on South Union Avenue.

Jesus Omar Flores Urias, 30, of Bakersfield was struck by a vehicle and declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Urias suffering major injuries, according to the police department.